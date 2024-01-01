Macanese patacas to Ugandan shillings today

Convert MOP to UGX at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = Ush460.5 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:42
MOP to UGX conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

UGX
1 MOP to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High460.5410464.1270
Low456.9070456.9070
Average457.7983459.9087
Change0.59%-0.45%
1 MOP to UGX stats

The performance of MOP to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 460.5410 and a 30 day low of 456.9070. This means the 30 day average was 457.7983. The change for MOP to UGX was 0.59.

The performance of MOP to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 464.1270 and a 90 day low of 456.9070. This means the 90 day average was 459.9087. The change for MOP to UGX was -0.45.

How to convert Macanese patacas to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Ugandan Shilling
1 MOP460.54100 UGX
5 MOP2,302.70500 UGX
10 MOP4,605.41000 UGX
20 MOP9,210.82000 UGX
50 MOP23,027.05000 UGX
100 MOP46,054.10000 UGX
250 MOP115,135.25000 UGX
500 MOP230,270.50000 UGX
1000 MOP460,541.00000 UGX
2000 MOP921,082.00000 UGX
5000 MOP2,302,705.00000 UGX
10000 MOP4,605,410.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Macanese Pataca
1 UGX0.00217 MOP
5 UGX0.01086 MOP
10 UGX0.02171 MOP
20 UGX0.04343 MOP
50 UGX0.10857 MOP
100 UGX0.21714 MOP
250 UGX0.54284 MOP
500 UGX1.08568 MOP
1000 UGX2.17136 MOP
2000 UGX4.34272 MOP
5000 UGX10.85680 MOP
10000 UGX21.71360 MOP