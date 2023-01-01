20 Macanese patacas to Ugandan shillings

Convert MOP to UGX at the real exchange rate

20 mop
9317 ugx

1.00000 MOP = 465.86500 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:1 UTC
MOP to UGX conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MOP → 0 UGX
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Ugandan Shilling
1 MOP465.86500 UGX
5 MOP2329.32500 UGX
10 MOP4658.65000 UGX
20 MOP9317.30000 UGX
50 MOP23293.25000 UGX
100 MOP46586.50000 UGX
250 MOP116466.25000 UGX
500 MOP232932.50000 UGX
1000 MOP465865.00000 UGX
2000 MOP931730.00000 UGX
5000 MOP2329325.00000 UGX
10000 MOP4658650.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Macanese Pataca
1 UGX0.00215 MOP
5 UGX0.01073 MOP
10 UGX0.02147 MOP
20 UGX0.04293 MOP
50 UGX0.10733 MOP
100 UGX0.21465 MOP
250 UGX0.53664 MOP
500 UGX1.07327 MOP
1000 UGX2.14654 MOP
2000 UGX4.29308 MOP
5000 UGX10.73270 MOP
10000 UGX21.46540 MOP