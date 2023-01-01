1 Macanese pataca to Russian rubles

Convert MOP to RUB

1 mop
12.51 rub

1.00000 MOP = 12.51470 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:47 UTC
MOP to RUB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MOP → 0 RUB
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866651.0467587.12831.434621.660590.963818.8736
1GBP1.1538711.2078100.5341.655351.916081.112121.7775
1USD0.955350.827952183.2371.370551.586420.9207518.0307
1INR0.01147730.009946920.012013910.01646560.01905910.01106180.216619

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Russian Ruble
1 MOP12.51470 RUB
5 MOP62.57350 RUB
10 MOP125.14700 RUB
20 MOP250.29400 RUB
50 MOP625.73500 RUB
100 MOP1251.47000 RUB
250 MOP3128.67500 RUB
500 MOP6257.35000 RUB
1000 MOP12514.70000 RUB
2000 MOP25029.40000 RUB
5000 MOP62573.50000 RUB
10000 MOP125147.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Macanese Pataca
1 RUB0.07991 MOP
5 RUB0.39953 MOP
10 RUB0.79906 MOP
20 RUB1.59812 MOP
50 RUB3.99530 MOP
100 RUB7.99059 MOP
250 RUB19.97648 MOP
500 RUB39.95295 MOP
1000 RUB79.90590 MOP
2000 RUB159.81180 MOP
5000 RUB399.52950 MOP
10000 RUB799.05900 MOP