5,000 rub
435.55 mop

1.00000 RUB = 0.08711 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:13
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Macanese Pataca
1 RUB0.08711 MOP
5 RUB0.43555 MOP
10 RUB0.87110 MOP
20 RUB1.74220 MOP
50 RUB4.35549 MOP
100 RUB8.71098 MOP
250 RUB21.77745 MOP
500 RUB43.55490 MOP
1000 RUB87.10980 MOP
2000 RUB174.21960 MOP
5000 RUB435.54900 MOP
10000 RUB871.09800 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Russian Ruble
1 MOP11.47980 RUB
5 MOP57.39900 RUB
10 MOP114.79800 RUB
20 MOP229.59600 RUB
50 MOP573.99000 RUB
100 MOP1147.98000 RUB
250 MOP2869.95000 RUB
500 MOP5739.90000 RUB
1000 MOP11479.80000 RUB
2000 MOP22959.60000 RUB
5000 MOP57399.00000 RUB
10000 MOP114798.00000 RUB