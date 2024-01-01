Macanese patacas to Guernsey pounds today

Convert MOP to GGP at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = £0.09858 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:25
MOP to GGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

GGP
1 MOP to GGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09880.0988
Low0.09580.0929
Average0.09710.0955
Change2.42%4.61%
1 MOP to GGP stats

The performance of MOP to GGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0988 and a 30 day low of 0.0958. This means the 30 day average was 0.0971. The change for MOP to GGP was 2.42.

The performance of MOP to GGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0988 and a 90 day low of 0.0929. This means the 90 day average was 0.0955. The change for MOP to GGP was 4.61.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Guernsey pound
1 MOP0.09858 GGP
5 MOP0.49289 GGP
10 MOP0.98577 GGP
20 MOP1.97154 GGP
50 MOP4.92885 GGP
100 MOP9.85770 GGP
250 MOP24.64425 GGP
500 MOP49.28850 GGP
1000 MOP98.57700 GGP
2000 MOP197.15400 GGP
5000 MOP492.88500 GGP
10000 MOP985.77000 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Macanese Pataca
1 GGP10.14430 MOP
5 GGP50.72150 MOP
10 GGP101.44300 MOP
20 GGP202.88600 MOP
50 GGP507.21500 MOP
100 GGP1,014.43000 MOP
250 GGP2,536.07500 MOP
500 GGP5,072.15000 MOP
1000 GGP10,144.30000 MOP
2000 GGP20,288.60000 MOP
5000 GGP50,721.50000 MOP
10000 GGP101,443.00000 MOP