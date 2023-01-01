1 Macanese pataca to Guernsey pounds

Convert MOP to GGP at the real exchange rate

1 mop
0.10 ggp

1.00000 MOP = 0.09794 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:13
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Guernsey pound
1 MOP0.09794 GGP
5 MOP0.48970 GGP
10 MOP0.97940 GGP
20 MOP1.95880 GGP
50 MOP4.89700 GGP
100 MOP9.79400 GGP
250 MOP24.48500 GGP
500 MOP48.97000 GGP
1000 MOP97.94000 GGP
2000 MOP195.88000 GGP
5000 MOP489.70000 GGP
10000 MOP979.40000 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Macanese Pataca
1 GGP10.21030 MOP
5 GGP51.05150 MOP
10 GGP102.10300 MOP
20 GGP204.20600 MOP
50 GGP510.51500 MOP
100 GGP1021.03000 MOP
250 GGP2552.57500 MOP
500 GGP5105.15000 MOP
1000 GGP10210.30000 MOP
2000 GGP20420.60000 MOP
5000 GGP51051.50000 MOP
10000 GGP102103.00000 MOP