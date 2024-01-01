Macanese patacas to Chilean pesos today

Convert MOP to CLP at the real exchange rate

MOP$1.000 MOP = $121.4 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:22
MOP to CLP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

CLP
1 MOP to CLPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High123.0220123.0220
Low118.1770112.1130
Average120.2598117.0596
Change2.49%7.24%
1 MOP to CLP stats

The performance of MOP to CLP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 123.0220 and a 30 day low of 118.1770. This means the 30 day average was 120.2598. The change for MOP to CLP was 2.49.

The performance of MOP to CLP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 123.0220 and a 90 day low of 112.1130. This means the 90 day average was 117.0596. The change for MOP to CLP was 7.24.

Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Chilean Peso
1 MOP121.37800 CLP
5 MOP606.89000 CLP
10 MOP1,213.78000 CLP
20 MOP2,427.56000 CLP
50 MOP6,068.90000 CLP
100 MOP12,137.80000 CLP
250 MOP30,344.50000 CLP
500 MOP60,689.00000 CLP
1000 MOP121,378.00000 CLP
2000 MOP242,756.00000 CLP
5000 MOP606,890.00000 CLP
10000 MOP1,213,780.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Macanese Pataca
1 CLP0.00824 MOP
5 CLP0.04119 MOP
10 CLP0.08239 MOP
20 CLP0.16477 MOP
50 CLP0.41194 MOP
100 CLP0.82387 MOP
250 CLP2.05969 MOP
500 CLP4.11937 MOP
1000 CLP8.23874 MOP
2000 CLP16.47748 MOP
5000 CLP41.19370 MOP
10000 CLP82.38740 MOP