10 South Korean wons to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert KRW to KZT at the real exchange rate

10 krw
3.37 kzt

1.00000 KRW = 0.33744 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 KRW0.33744 KZT
5 KRW1.68721 KZT
10 KRW3.37442 KZT
20 KRW6.74884 KZT
50 KRW16.87210 KZT
100 KRW33.74420 KZT
250 KRW84.36050 KZT
500 KRW168.72100 KZT
1000 KRW337.44200 KZT
2000 KRW674.88400 KZT
5000 KRW1687.21000 KZT
10000 KRW3374.42000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / South Korean Won
1 KZT2.96347 KRW
5 KZT14.81735 KRW
10 KZT29.63470 KRW
20 KZT59.26940 KRW
50 KZT148.17350 KRW
100 KZT296.34700 KRW
250 KZT740.86750 KRW
500 KZT1481.73500 KRW
1000 KZT2963.47000 KRW
2000 KZT5926.94000 KRW
5000 KZT14817.35000 KRW
10000 KZT29634.70000 KRW