10 South Korean wons to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert KRW to KZT at the real exchange rate

10 krw
3.42 kzt

₩1.000 KRW = ₸0.3425 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KRW to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.34250.3425
Low0.32330.3191
Average0.32990.3268
Change5.94%3.77%
1 KRW to KZT stats

The performance of KRW to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3425 and a 30 day low of 0.3233. This means the 30 day average was 0.3299. The change for KRW to KZT was 5.94.

The performance of KRW to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3425 and a 90 day low of 0.3191. This means the 90 day average was 0.3268. The change for KRW to KZT was 3.77.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9331.3681.4990.79183.3621.3567.267
1 EUR1.07111.4661.6060.84789.3091.4537.786
1 CAD0.7310.68211.0960.57860.9410.9915.313
1 AUD0.6670.6230.91210.52755.6020.9044.847

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 KRW0,34247 KZT
5 KRW1,71235 KZT
10 KRW3,42469 KZT
20 KRW6,84938 KZT
50 KRW17,12345 KZT
100 KRW34,24690 KZT
250 KRW85,61725 KZT
500 KRW171,23450 KZT
1000 KRW342,46900 KZT
2000 KRW684,93800 KZT
5000 KRW1.712,34500 KZT
10000 KRW3.424,69000 KZT
20000 KRW6.849,38000 KZT
30000 KRW10.274,07000 KZT
40000 KRW13.698,76000 KZT
50000 KRW17.123,45000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / South Korean Won
1 KZT2,91997 KRW
5 KZT14,59985 KRW
10 KZT29,19970 KRW
20 KZT58,39940 KRW
50 KZT145,99850 KRW
100 KZT291,99700 KRW
250 KZT729,99250 KRW
500 KZT1.459,98500 KRW
1000 KZT2.919,97000 KRW
2000 KZT5.839,94000 KRW
5000 KZT14.599,85000 KRW
10000 KZT29.199,70000 KRW