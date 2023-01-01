10 Kazakhstani tenges to South Korean wons

1.00000 KZT = 2.82429 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:25
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / South Korean Won
1 KZT2.82429 KRW
5 KZT14.12145 KRW
10 KZT28.24290 KRW
20 KZT56.48580 KRW
50 KZT141.21450 KRW
100 KZT282.42900 KRW
250 KZT706.07250 KRW
500 KZT1412.14500 KRW
1000 KZT2824.29000 KRW
2000 KZT5648.58000 KRW
5000 KZT14121.45000 KRW
10000 KZT28242.90000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 KRW0.35407 KZT
5 KRW1.77036 KZT
10 KRW3.54072 KZT
20 KRW7.08144 KZT
50 KRW17.70360 KZT
100 KRW35.40720 KZT
250 KRW88.51800 KZT
500 KRW177.03600 KZT
1000 KRW354.07200 KZT
2000 KRW708.14400 KZT
5000 KRW1770.36000 KZT
10000 KRW3540.72000 KZT