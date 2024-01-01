30,000 South Korean wons to Kazakhstani tenges
Convert KRW to KZT at the real exchange rate
|1 KRW to KZT
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.3425
|0.3425
|Low
|0.3233
|0.3191
|Average
|0.3299
|0.3268
|Change
|5.94%
|3.77%
1 KRW to KZT stats
The performance of KRW to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3425 and a 30 day low of 0.3233. This means the 30 day average was 0.3299. The change for KRW to KZT was 5.94.
The performance of KRW to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3425 and a 90 day low of 0.3191. This means the 90 day average was 0.3268. The change for KRW to KZT was 3.77.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Kazakhstani Tenge
|1 KRW
|0,34247 KZT
|5 KRW
|1,71235 KZT
|10 KRW
|3,42469 KZT
|20 KRW
|6,84938 KZT
|50 KRW
|17,12345 KZT
|100 KRW
|34,24690 KZT
|250 KRW
|85,61725 KZT
|500 KRW
|171,23450 KZT
|1000 KRW
|342,46900 KZT
|2000 KRW
|684,93800 KZT
|5000 KRW
|1.712,34500 KZT
|10000 KRW
|3.424,69000 KZT
|20000 KRW
|6.849,38000 KZT
|30000 KRW
|10.274,07000 KZT
|40000 KRW
|13.698,76000 KZT
|50000 KRW
|17.123,45000 KZT