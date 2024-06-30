South Korean won to Kazakhstani tenges exchange rate history

The exchange rate for South Korean won to Kazakhstani tenges is currently 0,342 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of South Korean won has remained relatively stable, with a 2.106% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of South Korean won to Kazakhstani tenges has fluctuated between a high of 0,344 on 28-06-2024 and a low of 0,333 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a 1.022% increase in value.