10 thousand South Korean wons to Honduran lempiras

Convert KRW to HNL at the real exchange rate

10,000 krw
185.25 hnl

1.00000 KRW = 0.01853 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Honduran lempiras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HNL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to HNL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Honduran Lempira
1 KRW0.01853 HNL
5 KRW0.09263 HNL
10 KRW0.18525 HNL
20 KRW0.37050 HNL
50 KRW0.92625 HNL
100 KRW1.85251 HNL
250 KRW4.63127 HNL
500 KRW9.26255 HNL
1000 KRW18.52510 HNL
2000 KRW37.05020 HNL
5000 KRW92.62550 HNL
10000 KRW185.25100 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / South Korean Won
1 HNL53.98090 KRW
5 HNL269.90450 KRW
10 HNL539.80900 KRW
20 HNL1079.61800 KRW
50 HNL2699.04500 KRW
100 HNL5398.09000 KRW
250 HNL13495.22500 KRW
500 HNL26990.45000 KRW
1000 HNL53980.90000 KRW
2000 HNL107961.80000 KRW
5000 HNL269904.50000 KRW
10000 HNL539809.00000 KRW