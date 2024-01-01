250 Honduran lempiras to South Korean wons

Convert HNL to KRW at the real exchange rate

L1.000 HNL = ₩55.32 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HNL to KRW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KRW
1 HNL to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High55.985955.9859
Low54.649752.6826
Average55.231354.2795
Change0.11%2.41%
View full history

1 HNL to KRW stats

The performance of HNL to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 55.9859 and a 30 day low of 54.6497. This means the 30 day average was 55.2313. The change for HNL to KRW was 0.11.

The performance of HNL to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 55.9859 and a 90 day low of 52.6826. This means the 90 day average was 54.2795. The change for HNL to KRW was 2.41.

Track market ratesView HNL to KRW chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.05689.1421.4761.6210.93421.299
1 GBP1.211.268106.9721.7711.9461.12125.559
1 USD0.9470.789184.3861.3971.5350.88420.163
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.239

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Honduran lempiras to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Honduran lempiras

HNL to USD

HNL to EUR

HNL to GBP

HNL to INR

HNL to JPY

HNL to RUB

HNL to AUD

HNL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / South Korean Won
1 HNL55.32460 KRW
5 HNL276.62300 KRW
10 HNL553.24600 KRW
20 HNL1,106.49200 KRW
50 HNL2,766.23000 KRW
100 HNL5,532.46000 KRW
250 HNL13,831.15000 KRW
500 HNL27,662.30000 KRW
1000 HNL55,324.60000 KRW
2000 HNL110,649.20000 KRW
5000 HNL276,623.00000 KRW
10000 HNL553,246.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Honduran Lempira
1 KRW0.01808 HNL
5 KRW0.09038 HNL
10 KRW0.18075 HNL
20 KRW0.36150 HNL
50 KRW0.90376 HNL
100 KRW1.80752 HNL
250 KRW4.51880 HNL
500 KRW9.03760 HNL
1000 KRW18.07520 HNL
2000 KRW36.15040 HNL
5000 KRW90.37600 HNL
10000 KRW180.75200 HNL
20000 KRW361.50400 HNL
30000 KRW542.25600 HNL
40000 KRW723.00800 HNL
50000 KRW903.76000 HNL