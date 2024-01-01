2000 South Korean wons to Bulgarian levs

Convert KRW to BGN at the real exchange rate

2,000 krw
2.72 bgn

1.00000 KRW = 0.00136 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Bulgarian Lev
1 KRW0.00136 BGN
5 KRW0.00681 BGN
10 KRW0.01362 BGN
20 KRW0.02724 BGN
50 KRW0.06810 BGN
100 KRW0.13621 BGN
250 KRW0.34051 BGN
500 KRW0.68102 BGN
1000 KRW1.36205 BGN
2000 KRW2.72410 BGN
5000 KRW6.81025 BGN
10000 KRW13.62050 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / South Korean Won
1 BGN734.18900 KRW
5 BGN3670.94500 KRW
10 BGN7341.89000 KRW
20 BGN14683.78000 KRW
50 BGN36709.45000 KRW
100 BGN73418.90000 KRW
250 BGN183547.25000 KRW
500 BGN367094.50000 KRW
1000 BGN734189.00000 KRW
2000 BGN1468378.00000 KRW
5000 BGN3670945.00000 KRW
10000 BGN7341890.00000 KRW