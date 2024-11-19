50 Bulgarian levs to South Korean wons

Convert BGN to KRW at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = ₩753.7 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:59
BGN to KRW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KRW
1 BGN to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High770.9940770.9940
Low751.6350747.8650
Average762.5667758.1447
Change-0.96%-1.17%
1 BGN to KRW stats

The performance of BGN to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 770.9940 and a 30 day low of 751.6350. This means the 30 day average was 762.5667. The change for BGN to KRW was -0.96.

The performance of BGN to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 770.9940 and a 90 day low of 747.8650. This means the 90 day average was 758.1447. The change for BGN to KRW was -1.17.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / South Korean Won
1 BGN753.65000 KRW
5 BGN3,768.25000 KRW
10 BGN7,536.50000 KRW
20 BGN15,073.00000 KRW
50 BGN37,682.50000 KRW
100 BGN75,365.00000 KRW
250 BGN188,412.50000 KRW
500 BGN376,825.00000 KRW
1000 BGN753,650.00000 KRW
2000 BGN1,507,300.00000 KRW
5000 BGN3,768,250.00000 KRW
10000 BGN7,536,500.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Bulgarian Lev
1 KRW0.00133 BGN
5 KRW0.00663 BGN
10 KRW0.01327 BGN
20 KRW0.02654 BGN
50 KRW0.06634 BGN
100 KRW0.13269 BGN
250 KRW0.33172 BGN
500 KRW0.66344 BGN
1000 KRW1.32688 BGN
2000 KRW2.65376 BGN
5000 KRW6.63440 BGN
10000 KRW13.26880 BGN
20000 KRW26.53760 BGN
30000 KRW39.80640 BGN
40000 KRW53.07520 BGN
50000 KRW66.34400 BGN