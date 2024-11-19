Bulgarian lev to South Korean wons exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to South Korean wons is currently 753.650 today, reflecting a -0.036% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -1.328% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to South Korean wons has fluctuated between a high of 765.062 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 749.328 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a -0.274% decrease in value.