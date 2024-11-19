5 Bulgarian levs to South Korean wons
Convert BGN to KRW at the real exchange rate
BGN to KRW conversion chart
1 BGN = 753.61700 KRW
0
|1 BGN to KRW
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|770.9940
|770.9940
|Low
|751.6350
|747.8650
|Average
|762.5667
|758.1447
|Change
|-0.96%
|-1.17%
|View full history
1 BGN to KRW stats
The performance of BGN to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 770.9940 and a 30 day low of 751.6350. This means the 30 day average was 762.5667. The change for BGN to KRW was -0.96.
The performance of BGN to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 770.9940 and a 90 day low of 747.8650. This means the 90 day average was 758.1447. The change for BGN to KRW was -1.17.
|Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / South Korean Won
|1 BGN
|753.61700 KRW
|5 BGN
|3,768.08500 KRW
|10 BGN
|7,536.17000 KRW
|20 BGN
|15,072.34000 KRW
|50 BGN
|37,680.85000 KRW
|100 BGN
|75,361.70000 KRW
|250 BGN
|188,404.25000 KRW
|500 BGN
|376,808.50000 KRW
|1000 BGN
|753,617.00000 KRW
|2000 BGN
|1,507,234.00000 KRW
|5000 BGN
|3,768,085.00000 KRW
|10000 BGN
|7,536,170.00000 KRW
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Bulgarian Lev
|1 KRW
|0.00133 BGN
|5 KRW
|0.00663 BGN
|10 KRW
|0.01327 BGN
|20 KRW
|0.02654 BGN
|50 KRW
|0.06635 BGN
|100 KRW
|0.13269 BGN
|250 KRW
|0.33173 BGN
|500 KRW
|0.66347 BGN
|1000 KRW
|1.32693 BGN
|2000 KRW
|2.65386 BGN
|5000 KRW
|6.63465 BGN
|10000 KRW
|13.26930 BGN
|20000 KRW
|26.53860 BGN
|30000 KRW
|39.80790 BGN
|40000 KRW
|53.07720 BGN
|50000 KRW
|66.34650 BGN