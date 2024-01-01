50 Cambodian riels to Moroccan dirhams

Convert KHR to MAD at the real exchange rate

50 khr
0.12 mad

1.00000 KHR = 0.00246 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cambodian riels to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cambodian riels

KHR to USD

KHR to CAD

KHR to AUD

KHR to EUR

KHR to CNY

KHR to CZK

KHR to INR

KHR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Moroccan Dirham
1 KHR0.00246 MAD
5 KHR0.01232 MAD
10 KHR0.02463 MAD
20 KHR0.04927 MAD
50 KHR0.12316 MAD
100 KHR0.24633 MAD
250 KHR0.61582 MAD
500 KHR1.23164 MAD
1000 KHR2.46327 MAD
2000 KHR4.92654 MAD
5000 KHR12.31635 MAD
10000 KHR24.63270 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Cambodian Riel
1 MAD405.96400 KHR
5 MAD2029.82000 KHR
10 MAD4059.64000 KHR
20 MAD8119.28000 KHR
50 MAD20298.20000 KHR
100 MAD40596.40000 KHR
250 MAD101491.00000 KHR
500 MAD202982.00000 KHR
1000 MAD405964.00000 KHR
2000 MAD811928.00000 KHR
5000 MAD2029820.00000 KHR
10000 MAD4059640.00000 KHR