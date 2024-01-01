1 thousand Moroccan dirhams to Cambodian riels

Convert MAD to KHR at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = ៛404.4 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:01
MAD to KHR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KHR
1 MAD to KHRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High414.9560423.7910
Low403.9970403.9970
Average409.9487414.5750
Change-1.38%-4.30%
1 MAD to KHR stats

The performance of MAD to KHR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 414.9560 and a 30 day low of 403.9970. This means the 30 day average was 409.9487. The change for MAD to KHR was -1.38.

The performance of MAD to KHR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 423.7910 and a 90 day low of 403.9970. This means the 90 day average was 414.5750. The change for MAD to KHR was -4.30.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Cambodian Riel
1 MAD404.44600 KHR
5 MAD2,022.23000 KHR
10 MAD4,044.46000 KHR
20 MAD8,088.92000 KHR
50 MAD20,222.30000 KHR
100 MAD40,444.60000 KHR
250 MAD101,111.50000 KHR
500 MAD202,223.00000 KHR
1000 MAD404,446.00000 KHR
2000 MAD808,892.00000 KHR
5000 MAD2,022,230.00000 KHR
10000 MAD4,044,460.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Moroccan Dirham
1 KHR0.00247 MAD
5 KHR0.01236 MAD
10 KHR0.02473 MAD
20 KHR0.04945 MAD
50 KHR0.12363 MAD
100 KHR0.24725 MAD
250 KHR0.61813 MAD
500 KHR1.23626 MAD
1000 KHR2.47252 MAD
2000 KHR4.94504 MAD
5000 KHR12.36260 MAD
10000 KHR24.72520 MAD