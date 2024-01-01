2,000 Moroccan dirhams to Cambodian riels
Convert MAD to KHR at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
MAD to KHR conversion chart
1 MAD = 404.44600 KHR
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 MAD to KHR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|414.9560
|423.7910
|Low
|403.9970
|403.9970
|Average
|409.9487
|414.5750
|Change
|-1.38%
|-4.30%
|View full history
1 MAD to KHR stats
The performance of MAD to KHR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 414.9560 and a 30 day low of 403.9970. This means the 30 day average was 409.9487. The change for MAD to KHR was -1.38.
The performance of MAD to KHR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 423.7910 and a 90 day low of 403.9970. This means the 90 day average was 414.5750. The change for MAD to KHR was -4.30.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Cambodian riels
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Cambodian Riel
|1 MAD
|404.44600 KHR
|5 MAD
|2,022.23000 KHR
|10 MAD
|4,044.46000 KHR
|20 MAD
|8,088.92000 KHR
|50 MAD
|20,222.30000 KHR
|100 MAD
|40,444.60000 KHR
|250 MAD
|101,111.50000 KHR
|500 MAD
|202,223.00000 KHR
|1000 MAD
|404,446.00000 KHR
|2000 MAD
|808,892.00000 KHR
|5000 MAD
|2,022,230.00000 KHR
|10000 MAD
|4,044,460.00000 KHR