500 Kenyan shillings to Moroccan dirhams

Convert KES to MAD at the real exchange rate

500 kes
34.73 mad

1.00000 KES = 0.06946 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Kenyan shillings to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Moroccan Dirham
1 KES0.06946 MAD
5 KES0.34729 MAD
10 KES0.69458 MAD
20 KES1.38915 MAD
50 KES3.47288 MAD
100 KES6.94575 MAD
250 KES17.36438 MAD
500 KES34.72875 MAD
1000 KES69.45750 MAD
2000 KES138.91500 MAD
5000 KES347.28750 MAD
10000 KES694.57500 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Kenyan Shilling
1 MAD14.39730 KES
5 MAD71.98650 KES
10 MAD143.97300 KES
20 MAD287.94600 KES
50 MAD719.86500 KES
100 MAD1439.73000 KES
250 MAD3599.32500 KES
500 MAD7198.65000 KES
1000 MAD14397.30000 KES
2000 MAD28794.60000 KES
5000 MAD71986.50000 KES
10000 MAD143973.00000 KES