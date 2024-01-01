1 Moroccan dirham to Kenyan shillings

Convert MAD to KES at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = Ksh12.93 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:57
MAD to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KES
1 MAD to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High13.171413.3699
Low12.873712.8737
Average13.038113.1555
Change-0.66%-2.97%
1 MAD to KES stats

The performance of MAD to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 13.1714 and a 30 day low of 12.8737. This means the 30 day average was 13.0381. The change for MAD to KES was -0.66.

The performance of MAD to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.3699 and a 90 day low of 12.8737. This means the 90 day average was 13.1555. The change for MAD to KES was -2.97.

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Kenyan Shilling
1 MAD12.93350 KES
5 MAD64.66750 KES
10 MAD129.33500 KES
20 MAD258.67000 KES
50 MAD646.67500 KES
100 MAD1,293.35000 KES
250 MAD3,233.37500 KES
500 MAD6,466.75000 KES
1000 MAD12,933.50000 KES
2000 MAD25,867.00000 KES
5000 MAD64,667.50000 KES
10000 MAD129,335.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Moroccan Dirham
1 KES0.07732 MAD
5 KES0.38659 MAD
10 KES0.77319 MAD
20 KES1.54638 MAD
50 KES3.86594 MAD
100 KES7.73188 MAD
250 KES19.32970 MAD
500 KES38.65940 MAD
1000 KES77.31880 MAD
2000 KES154.63760 MAD
5000 KES386.59400 MAD
10000 KES773.18800 MAD