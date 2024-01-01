5000 Kenyan shillings to Bahraini dinars

Convert KES to BHD at the real exchange rate

5,000 kes
13.010 bhd

1.00000 KES = 0.00260 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Bahraini Dinar
1 KES0.00260 BHD
5 KES0.01301 BHD
10 KES0.02602 BHD
20 KES0.05204 BHD
50 KES0.13010 BHD
100 KES0.26020 BHD
250 KES0.65049 BHD
500 KES1.30098 BHD
1000 KES2.60197 BHD
2000 KES5.20394 BHD
5000 KES13.00985 BHD
10000 KES26.01970 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Kenyan Shilling
1 BHD384.32400 KES
5 BHD1921.62000 KES
10 BHD3843.24000 KES
20 BHD7686.48000 KES
50 BHD19216.20000 KES
100 BHD38432.40000 KES
250 BHD96081.00000 KES
500 BHD192162.00000 KES
1000 BHD384324.00000 KES
2000 BHD768648.00000 KES
5000 BHD1921620.00000 KES
10000 BHD3843240.00000 KES