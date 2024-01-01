250 Bahraini dinars to Kenyan shillings

Convert BHD to KES at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = Ksh342.9 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:36
BHD to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

KES
1 BHD to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High344.0770344.0770
Low341.9180340.9580
Average342.3668342.0939
Change0.18%0.23%
1 BHD to KES stats

The performance of BHD to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 344.0770 and a 30 day low of 341.9180. This means the 30 day average was 342.3668. The change for BHD to KES was 0.18.

The performance of BHD to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 344.0770 and a 90 day low of 340.9580. This means the 90 day average was 342.0939. The change for BHD to KES was 0.23.

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Kenyan Shilling
1 BHD342.94200 KES
5 BHD1,714.71000 KES
10 BHD3,429.42000 KES
20 BHD6,858.84000 KES
50 BHD17,147.10000 KES
100 BHD34,294.20000 KES
250 BHD85,735.50000 KES
500 BHD171,471.00000 KES
1000 BHD342,942.00000 KES
2000 BHD685,884.00000 KES
5000 BHD1,714,710.00000 KES
10000 BHD3,429,420.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Bahraini Dinar
1 KES0.00292 BHD
5 KES0.01458 BHD
10 KES0.02916 BHD
20 KES0.05832 BHD
50 KES0.14580 BHD
100 KES0.29160 BHD
250 KES0.72899 BHD
500 KES1.45798 BHD
1000 KES2.91595 BHD
2000 KES5.83190 BHD
5000 KES14.57975 BHD
10000 KES29.15950 BHD