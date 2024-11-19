Bahraini dinar to Kenyan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Kenyan shillings is currently 342.942 today, reflecting a -0.090% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.205% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Kenyan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 344.172 on 18-11-2024 and a low of 341.810 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a -0.393% decrease in value.