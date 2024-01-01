250 Kenyan shillings to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert KES to AED at the real exchange rate

250 kes
6.34 aed

1.00000 KES = 0.02535 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 KES0.02535 AED
5 KES0.12675 AED
10 KES0.25349 AED
20 KES0.50698 AED
50 KES1.26746 AED
100 KES2.53492 AED
250 KES6.33730 AED
500 KES12.67460 AED
1000 KES25.34920 AED
2000 KES50.69840 AED
5000 KES126.74600 AED
10000 KES253.49200 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Kenyan Shilling
1 AED39.44890 KES
5 AED197.24450 KES
10 AED394.48900 KES
20 AED788.97800 KES
50 AED1972.44500 KES
100 AED3944.89000 KES
250 AED9862.22500 KES
500 AED19724.45000 KES
1000 AED39448.90000 KES
2000 AED78897.80000 KES
5000 AED197244.50000 KES
10000 AED394489.00000 KES