20 aed
808 kes

1.00000 AED = 40.37630 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:49 UTC
AED to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 KES
Mid market rate

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Kenyan Shilling
1 AED40.37630 KES
5 AED201.88150 KES
10 AED403.76300 KES
20 AED807.52600 KES
50 AED2018.81500 KES
100 AED4037.63000 KES
250 AED10094.07500 KES
500 AED20188.15000 KES
1000 AED40376.30000 KES
2000 AED80752.60000 KES
5000 AED201881.50000 KES
10000 AED403763.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 KES0.02477 AED
5 KES0.12384 AED
10 KES0.24767 AED
20 KES0.49534 AED
50 KES1.23835 AED
100 KES2.47670 AED
250 KES6.19175 AED
500 KES12.38350 AED
1000 KES24.76700 AED
2000 KES49.53400 AED
5000 KES123.83500 AED
10000 KES247.67000 AED