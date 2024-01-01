15000 Japanese yen to Uzbekistan soms

Convert JPY to UZS at the real exchange rate

15,000 jpy
1,247,235 uzs

1.00000 JPY = 83.14900 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Uzbekistan Som
100 JPY8314.90000 UZS
1000 JPY83149.00000 UZS
1500 JPY124723.50000 UZS
2000 JPY166298.00000 UZS
3000 JPY249447.00000 UZS
5000 JPY415745.00000 UZS
5400 JPY449004.60000 UZS
10000 JPY831490.00000 UZS
15000 JPY1247235.00000 UZS
20000 JPY1662980.00000 UZS
25000 JPY2078725.00000 UZS
30000 JPY2494470.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Japanese Yen
1 UZS0.01203 JPY
5 UZS0.06013 JPY
10 UZS0.12027 JPY
20 UZS0.24053 JPY
50 UZS0.60133 JPY
100 UZS1.20266 JPY
250 UZS3.00665 JPY
500 UZS6.01330 JPY
1000 UZS12.02660 JPY
2000 UZS24.05320 JPY
5000 UZS60.13300 JPY
10000 UZS120.26600 JPY