20,000 jpy
149,789.80 ngn

1.000 JPY = 7.489 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:25
1 EUR10.8541.06188.5581.4641.6530.96917.807
1 GBP1.17111.242103.6771.7141.9361.13420.847
1 USD0.9430.805183.4861.3811.5590.91316.787
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.201

How to convert Japanese yen to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Nigerian Naira
100 JPY748.94900 NGN
1000 JPY7,489.49000 NGN
1500 JPY11,234.23500 NGN
2000 JPY14,978.98000 NGN
3000 JPY22,468.47000 NGN
5000 JPY37,447.45000 NGN
5400 JPY40,443.24600 NGN
10000 JPY74,894.90000 NGN
15000 JPY112,342.35000 NGN
20000 JPY149,789.80000 NGN
25000 JPY187,237.25000 NGN
30000 JPY224,684.70000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Japanese Yen
1 NGN0.13352 JPY
5 NGN0.66760 JPY
10 NGN1.33520 JPY
20 NGN2.67040 JPY
50 NGN6.67600 JPY
100 NGN13.35200 JPY
250 NGN33.38000 JPY
500 NGN66.76000 JPY
1000 NGN133.52000 JPY
2000 NGN267.04000 JPY
5000 NGN667.60000 JPY
10000 NGN1,335.20000 JPY