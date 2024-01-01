100 Nigerian nairas to Japanese yen

Convert NGN to JPY at the real exchange rate

100 ngn
9 jpy

₦1.000 NGN = ¥0.09202 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to JPY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10520.1176
Low0.09020.0902
Average0.09790.1036
Change-12.28%-17.30%
1 NGN to JPY stats

The performance of NGN to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1052 and a 30 day low of 0.0902. This means the 30 day average was 0.0979. The change for NGN to JPY was -12.28.

The performance of NGN to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1176 and a 90 day low of 0.0902. This means the 90 day average was 0.1036. The change for NGN to JPY was -17.30.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Japanese Yen
1 NGN0.09202 JPY
5 NGN0.46012 JPY
10 NGN0.92025 JPY
20 NGN1.84049 JPY
50 NGN4.60124 JPY
100 NGN9.20247 JPY
250 NGN23.00618 JPY
500 NGN46.01235 JPY
1000 NGN92.02470 JPY
2000 NGN184.04940 JPY
5000 NGN460.12350 JPY
10000 NGN920.24700 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Nigerian Naira
100 JPY1,086.66000 NGN
1000 JPY10,866.60000 NGN
1500 JPY16,299.90000 NGN
2000 JPY21,733.20000 NGN
3000 JPY32,599.80000 NGN
5000 JPY54,333.00000 NGN
5400 JPY58,679.64000 NGN
10000 JPY108,666.00000 NGN
15000 JPY162,999.00000 NGN
20000 JPY217,332.00000 NGN
25000 JPY271,665.00000 NGN
30000 JPY325,998.00000 NGN