Jamaican dollars to Russian rubles today

Convert JMD to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
546.61 rub

J$1.000 JMD = руб0.5466 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JMD to RUB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JMD to RUBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.56810.5938
Low0.54340.5371
Average0.55820.5686
Change-3.07%-6.86%
View full history

1 JMD to RUB stats

The performance of JMD to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5681 and a 30 day low of 0.5434. This means the 30 day average was 0.5582. The change for JMD to RUB was -3.07.

The performance of JMD to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5938 and a 90 day low of 0.5371. This means the 90 day average was 0.5686. The change for JMD to RUB was -6.86.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollar

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Russian Ruble
1 JMD0.54661 RUB
5 JMD2.73304 RUB
10 JMD5.46608 RUB
20 JMD10.93216 RUB
50 JMD27.33040 RUB
100 JMD54.66080 RUB
250 JMD136.65200 RUB
500 JMD273.30400 RUB
1000 JMD546.60800 RUB
2000 JMD1,093.21600 RUB
5000 JMD2,733.04000 RUB
10000 JMD5,466.08000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Jamaican Dollar
1 RUB1.82946 JMD
5 RUB9.14730 JMD
10 RUB18.29460 JMD
20 RUB36.58920 JMD
50 RUB91.47300 JMD
100 RUB182.94600 JMD
250 RUB457.36500 JMD
500 RUB914.73000 JMD
1000 RUB1,829.46000 JMD
2000 RUB3,658.92000 JMD
5000 RUB9,147.30000 JMD
10000 RUB18,294.60000 JMD