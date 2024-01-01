1 Jamaican dollar to Russian rubles

Convert JMD to RUB at the real exchange rate

1 jmd
0.60 rub

1.000 JMD = 0.6047 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:41
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.691.4651.6510.96917.752
1 GBP1.17111.244103.8881.7161.9341.13520.794
1 USD0.9420.804183.5081.3791.5550.91316.715
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollar

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Russian Ruble
1 JMD0.60471 RUB
5 JMD3.02353 RUB
10 JMD6.04705 RUB
20 JMD12.09410 RUB
50 JMD30.23525 RUB
100 JMD60.47050 RUB
250 JMD151.17625 RUB
500 JMD302.35250 RUB
1000 JMD604.70500 RUB
2000 JMD1,209.41000 RUB
5000 JMD3,023.52500 RUB
10000 JMD6,047.05000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Jamaican Dollar
1 RUB1.65370 JMD
5 RUB8.26850 JMD
10 RUB16.53700 JMD
20 RUB33.07400 JMD
50 RUB82.68500 JMD
100 RUB165.37000 JMD
250 RUB413.42500 JMD
500 RUB826.85000 JMD
1000 RUB1,653.70000 JMD
2000 RUB3,307.40000 JMD
5000 RUB8,268.50000 JMD
10000 RUB16,537.00000 JMD