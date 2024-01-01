100 Russian rubles to Jamaican dollars

Convert RUB to JMD at the real exchange rate

100 rub
168.15 jmd

1.00000 RUB = 1.68153 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:41
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.92631.349557.19720.7933671.526831.345182.936
1 EUR1.0795511.456917.769740.856521.648291.452189.5336
1 CAD0.7409880.68638615.333040.5878761.131370.99670361.4546
1 CNY0.1389430.1287040.1875110.1102330.2121430.18689211.5234

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian rubles

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Jamaican Dollar
1 RUB1.68153 JMD
5 RUB8.40765 JMD
10 RUB16.81530 JMD
20 RUB33.63060 JMD
50 RUB84.07650 JMD
100 RUB168.15300 JMD
250 RUB420.38250 JMD
500 RUB840.76500 JMD
1000 RUB1681.53000 JMD
2000 RUB3363.06000 JMD
5000 RUB8407.65000 JMD
10000 RUB16815.30000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Russian Ruble
1 JMD0.59470 RUB
5 JMD2.97348 RUB
10 JMD5.94696 RUB
20 JMD11.89392 RUB
50 JMD29.73480 RUB
100 JMD59.46960 RUB
250 JMD148.67400 RUB
500 JMD297.34800 RUB
1000 JMD594.69600 RUB
2000 JMD1189.39200 RUB
5000 JMD2973.48000 RUB
10000 JMD5946.96000 RUB