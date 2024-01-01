Jamaican dollars to Serbian dinars today

Convert JMD to RSD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
686.84 rsd

J$1.000 JMD = РСД0.6868 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to RSD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to RSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.69420.7044
Low0.68500.6850
Average0.68960.6944
Change-0.89%-1.79%
1 JMD to RSD stats

The performance of JMD to RSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6942 and a 30 day low of 0.6850. This means the 30 day average was 0.6896. The change for JMD to RSD was -0.89.

The performance of JMD to RSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7044 and a 90 day low of 0.6850. This means the 90 day average was 0.6944. The change for JMD to RSD was -1.79.

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Serbian Dinar
1 JMD0.68684 RSD
5 JMD3.43420 RSD
10 JMD6.86839 RSD
20 JMD13.73678 RSD
50 JMD34.34195 RSD
100 JMD68.68390 RSD
250 JMD171.70975 RSD
500 JMD343.41950 RSD
1000 JMD686.83900 RSD
2000 JMD1,373.67800 RSD
5000 JMD3,434.19500 RSD
10000 JMD6,868.39000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Jamaican Dollar
1 RSD1.45595 JMD
5 RSD7.27975 JMD
10 RSD14.55950 JMD
20 RSD29.11900 JMD
50 RSD72.79750 JMD
100 RSD145.59500 JMD
250 RSD363.98750 JMD
500 RSD727.97500 JMD
1000 RSD1,455.95000 JMD
2000 RSD2,911.90000 JMD
5000 RSD7,279.75000 JMD
10000 RSD14,559.50000 JMD