1 thousand Serbian dinars to Jamaican dollars

Convert RSD to JMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 rsd
1,428.52 jmd

1.00000 RSD = 1.42852 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:31
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Jamaican Dollar
1 RSD1.42852 JMD
5 RSD7.14260 JMD
10 RSD14.28520 JMD
20 RSD28.57040 JMD
50 RSD71.42600 JMD
100 RSD142.85200 JMD
250 RSD357.13000 JMD
500 RSD714.26000 JMD
1000 RSD1428.52000 JMD
2000 RSD2857.04000 JMD
5000 RSD7142.60000 JMD
10000 RSD14285.20000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Serbian Dinar
1 JMD0.70002 RSD
5 JMD3.50012 RSD
10 JMD7.00024 RSD
20 JMD14.00048 RSD
50 JMD35.00120 RSD
100 JMD70.00240 RSD
250 JMD175.00600 RSD
500 JMD350.01200 RSD
1000 JMD700.02400 RSD
2000 JMD1400.04800 RSD
5000 JMD3500.12000 RSD
10000 JMD7000.24000 RSD