1 Serbian dinar to Jamaican dollars

Convert RSD to JMD at the real exchange rate

1 rsd
1.43 jmd

1.00000 RSD = 1.42860 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:30
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Jamaican Dollar
1 RSD1.42860 JMD
5 RSD7.14300 JMD
10 RSD14.28600 JMD
20 RSD28.57200 JMD
50 RSD71.43000 JMD
100 RSD142.86000 JMD
250 RSD357.15000 JMD
500 RSD714.30000 JMD
1000 RSD1428.60000 JMD
2000 RSD2857.20000 JMD
5000 RSD7143.00000 JMD
10000 RSD14286.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Serbian Dinar
1 JMD0.69998 RSD
5 JMD3.49992 RSD
10 JMD6.99985 RSD
20 JMD13.99970 RSD
50 JMD34.99925 RSD
100 JMD69.99850 RSD
250 JMD174.99625 RSD
500 JMD349.99250 RSD
1000 JMD699.98500 RSD
2000 JMD1399.97000 RSD
5000 JMD3499.92500 RSD
10000 JMD6999.85000 RSD