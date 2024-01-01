Jamaican dollars to Omani rials today

Convert JMD to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
2.466 omr

J$1.000 JMD = ر.ع.0.002466 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to OMR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00250.0025
Low0.00250.0025
Average0.00250.0025
Change-0.14%-0.32%
1 JMD to OMR stats

The performance of JMD to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0025 and a 30 day low of 0.0025. This means the 30 day average was 0.0025. The change for JMD to OMR was -0.14.

The performance of JMD to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0025 and a 90 day low of 0.0025. This means the 90 day average was 0.0025. The change for JMD to OMR was -0.32.

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Omani Rial
1 JMD0.00247 OMR
5 JMD0.01233 OMR
10 JMD0.02466 OMR
20 JMD0.04932 OMR
50 JMD0.12330 OMR
100 JMD0.24660 OMR
250 JMD0.61649 OMR
500 JMD1.23298 OMR
1000 JMD2.46596 OMR
2000 JMD4.93192 OMR
5000 JMD12.32980 OMR
10000 JMD24.65960 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Jamaican Dollar
1 OMR405.52200 JMD
5 OMR2,027.61000 JMD
10 OMR4,055.22000 JMD
20 OMR8,110.44000 JMD
50 OMR20,276.10000 JMD
100 OMR40,552.20000 JMD
250 OMR101,380.50000 JMD
500 OMR202,761.00000 JMD
1000 OMR405,522.00000 JMD
2000 OMR811,044.00000 JMD
5000 OMR2,027,610.00000 JMD
10000 OMR4,055,220.00000 JMD