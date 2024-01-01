100 Jamaican dollars to Omani rials

Convert JMD to OMR at the real exchange rate

100 jmd
0.249 omr

1.000 JMD = 0.002490 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:28
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.711.4651.6510.96917.754
1 GBP1.17111.244103.8971.7161.9331.13520.793
1 USD0.9410.804183.5151.3791.5540.91316.714
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.2

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Omani Rial
1 JMD0.00249 OMR
5 JMD0.01245 OMR
10 JMD0.02490 OMR
20 JMD0.04980 OMR
50 JMD0.12449 OMR
100 JMD0.24898 OMR
250 JMD0.62244 OMR
500 JMD1.24488 OMR
1000 JMD2.48975 OMR
2000 JMD4.97950 OMR
5000 JMD12.44875 OMR
10000 JMD24.89750 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Jamaican Dollar
1 OMR401.64700 JMD
5 OMR2,008.23500 JMD
10 OMR4,016.47000 JMD
20 OMR8,032.94000 JMD
50 OMR20,082.35000 JMD
100 OMR40,164.70000 JMD
250 OMR100,411.75000 JMD
500 OMR200,823.50000 JMD
1000 OMR401,647.00000 JMD
2000 OMR803,294.00000 JMD
5000 OMR2,008,235.00000 JMD
10000 OMR4,016,470.00000 JMD