100 jmd
0.249 omr

1.00000 JMD = 0.00249 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:34
1 USD1144.4451.483681.33120.912818.48280.7853921.33535
1 JPY0.0069230510.01027160.009215960.006319510.1279570.005437310.0092447
1 AUD0.67497.355910.8972290.61521612.45740.5293540.900026
1 SGD0.751202108.5071.1145410.68568513.88430.5899881.00312

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Omani Rial
1 JMD0.00249 OMR
5 JMD0.01246 OMR
10 JMD0.02492 OMR
20 JMD0.04984 OMR
50 JMD0.12461 OMR
100 JMD0.24922 OMR
250 JMD0.62305 OMR
500 JMD1.24609 OMR
1000 JMD2.49218 OMR
2000 JMD4.98436 OMR
5000 JMD12.46090 OMR
10000 JMD24.92180 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Jamaican Dollar
1 OMR401.25500 JMD
5 OMR2006.27500 JMD
10 OMR4012.55000 JMD
20 OMR8025.10000 JMD
50 OMR20062.75000 JMD
100 OMR40125.50000 JMD
250 OMR100313.75000 JMD
500 OMR200627.50000 JMD
1000 OMR401255.00000 JMD
2000 OMR802510.00000 JMD
5000 OMR2006275.00000 JMD
10000 OMR4012550.00000 JMD