Jamaican dollars to New Zealand dollars today

Convert JMD to NZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
10.75 nzd

J$1.000 JMD = $0.01075 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

JMD to NZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01090.0109
Low0.01040.0104
Average0.01060.0106
Change3.00%0.52%
1 JMD to NZD stats

The performance of JMD to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0109 and a 30 day low of 0.0104. This means the 30 day average was 0.0106. The change for JMD to NZD was 3.00.

The performance of JMD to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0109 and a 90 day low of 0.0104. This means the 90 day average was 0.0106. The change for JMD to NZD was 0.52.

Top currencies

1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

How to convert Jamaican dollars to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / New Zealand Dollar
1 JMD0.01075 NZD
5 JMD0.05375 NZD
10 JMD0.10750 NZD
20 JMD0.21501 NZD
50 JMD0.53753 NZD
100 JMD1.07505 NZD
250 JMD2.68762 NZD
500 JMD5.37525 NZD
1000 JMD10.75050 NZD
2000 JMD21.50100 NZD
5000 JMD53.75250 NZD
10000 JMD107.50500 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 NZD93.01870 JMD
5 NZD465.09350 JMD
10 NZD930.18700 JMD
20 NZD1,860.37400 JMD
50 NZD4,650.93500 JMD
100 NZD9,301.87000 JMD
250 NZD23,254.67500 JMD
500 NZD46,509.35000 JMD
1000 NZD93,018.70000 JMD
2000 NZD186,037.40000 JMD
5000 NZD465,093.50000 JMD
10000 NZD930,187.00000 JMD