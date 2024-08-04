20 New Zealand dollars to Jamaican dollars

Convert NZD to JMD at the real exchange rate

20 nzd
1,860.37 jmd

$1.000 NZD = J$93.02 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NZD to JMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NZD to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High95.813596.5099
Low91.705491.7054
Average94.011094.7825
Change-2.92%-0.51%
View full history

1 NZD to JMD stats

The performance of NZD to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 95.8135 and a 30 day low of 91.7054. This means the 30 day average was 94.0110. The change for NZD to JMD was -2.92.

The performance of NZD to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 96.5099 and a 90 day low of 91.7054. This means the 90 day average was 94.7825. The change for NZD to JMD was -0.51.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.5360.7810.91783.8011.3870.858146.53
1 AUD0.65110.5090.59754.5670.9030.55995.413
1 GBP1.2811.96711.174107.3071.7761.099187.632
1 EUR1.0911.6760.852191.4311.5140.936159.88

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Zealand dollars to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NZD to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Zealand dollars

NZD to USD

NZD to AUD

NZD to GBP

NZD to EUR

NZD to INR

NZD to CAD

NZD to CHF

NZD to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 NZD93.01870 JMD
5 NZD465.09350 JMD
10 NZD930.18700 JMD
20 NZD1,860.37400 JMD
50 NZD4,650.93500 JMD
100 NZD9,301.87000 JMD
250 NZD23,254.67500 JMD
500 NZD46,509.35000 JMD
1000 NZD93,018.70000 JMD
2000 NZD186,037.40000 JMD
5000 NZD465,093.50000 JMD
10000 NZD930,187.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / New Zealand Dollar
1 JMD0.01075 NZD
5 JMD0.05375 NZD
10 JMD0.10750 NZD
20 JMD0.21501 NZD
50 JMD0.53753 NZD
100 JMD1.07505 NZD
250 JMD2.68762 NZD
500 JMD5.37525 NZD
1000 JMD10.75050 NZD
2000 JMD21.50100 NZD
5000 JMD53.75250 NZD
10000 JMD107.50500 NZD