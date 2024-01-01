Jamaican dollars to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert JMD to MRU at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
254.11 mru

J$1.000 JMD = UM0.2541 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JMD to MRU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JMD to MRULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.25410.2560
Low0.25270.2514
Average0.25330.2534
Change0.49%-0.65%
View full history

1 JMD to MRU stats

The performance of JMD to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2541 and a 30 day low of 0.2527. This means the 30 day average was 0.2533. The change for JMD to MRU was 0.49.

The performance of JMD to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2560 and a 90 day low of 0.2514. This means the 90 day average was 0.2534. The change for JMD to MRU was -0.65.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollar

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 JMD0.25411 MRU
5 JMD1.27054 MRU
10 JMD2.54109 MRU
20 JMD5.08218 MRU
50 JMD12.70545 MRU
100 JMD25.41090 MRU
250 JMD63.52725 MRU
500 JMD127.05450 MRU
1000 JMD254.10900 MRU
2000 JMD508.21800 MRU
5000 JMD1,270.54500 MRU
10000 JMD2,541.09000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Jamaican Dollar
1 MRU3.93532 JMD
5 MRU19.67660 JMD
10 MRU39.35320 JMD
20 MRU78.70640 JMD
50 MRU196.76600 JMD
100 MRU393.53200 JMD
250 MRU983.83000 JMD
500 MRU1,967.66000 JMD
1000 MRU3,935.32000 JMD
2000 MRU7,870.64000 JMD
5000 MRU19,676.60000 JMD
10000 MRU39,353.20000 JMD