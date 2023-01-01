10 thousand Mauritanian ouguiyas to Jamaican dollars

Convert MRU to JMD at the real exchange rate

10000 mru
40343.80 jmd

1.00000 MRU = 4.03438 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:52 UTC
MRU to JMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 JMD
Mid market rate

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Jamaican Dollar
1 MRU4.03438 JMD
5 MRU20.17190 JMD
10 MRU40.34380 JMD
20 MRU80.68760 JMD
50 MRU201.71900 JMD
100 MRU403.43800 JMD
250 MRU1008.59500 JMD
500 MRU2017.19000 JMD
1000 MRU4034.38000 JMD
2000 MRU8068.76000 JMD
5000 MRU20171.90000 JMD
10000 MRU40343.80000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 JMD0.24787 MRU
5 JMD1.23935 MRU
10 JMD2.47870 MRU
20 JMD4.95740 MRU
50 JMD12.39350 MRU
100 JMD24.78700 MRU
250 JMD61.96750 MRU
500 JMD123.93500 MRU
1000 JMD247.87000 MRU
2000 JMD495.74000 MRU
5000 JMD1239.35000 MRU
10000 JMD2478.70000 MRU