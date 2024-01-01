Jamaican dollars to Malagasy ariaries today

Convert JMD to MGA at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
29,080 mga

J$1.000 JMD = Ar29.08 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to MGA conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to MGALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High29.080029.0800
Low28.567828.3159
Average28.791028.6479
Change1.40%2.35%
1 JMD to MGA stats

The performance of JMD to MGA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 29.0800 and a 30 day low of 28.5678. This means the 30 day average was 28.7910. The change for JMD to MGA was 1.40.

The performance of JMD to MGA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 29.0800 and a 90 day low of 28.3159. This means the 90 day average was 28.6479. The change for JMD to MGA was 2.35.

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Malagasy ariaries

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MGA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to MGA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Malagasy Ariary
1 JMD29.08000 MGA
5 JMD145.40000 MGA
10 JMD290.80000 MGA
20 JMD581.60000 MGA
50 JMD1,454.00000 MGA
100 JMD2,908.00000 MGA
250 JMD7,270.00000 MGA
500 JMD14,540.00000 MGA
1000 JMD29,080.00000 MGA
2000 JMD58,160.00000 MGA
5000 JMD145,400.00000 MGA
10000 JMD290,800.00000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Jamaican Dollar
1 MGA0.03439 JMD
5 MGA0.17194 JMD
10 MGA0.34388 JMD
20 MGA0.68776 JMD
50 MGA1.71940 JMD
100 MGA3.43879 JMD
250 MGA8.59698 JMD
500 MGA17.19395 JMD
1000 MGA34.38790 JMD
2000 MGA68.77580 JMD
5000 MGA171.93950 JMD
10000 MGA343.87900 JMD