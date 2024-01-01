1 thousand Malagasy ariaries to Jamaican dollars

Convert MGA to JMD at the real exchange rate

Ar1.000 MGA = J$0.03412 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:41
MGA to JMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

JMD
1 MGA to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03450.0349
Low0.03400.0340
Average0.03430.0345
Change-1.16%-0.72%
1 MGA to JMD stats

The performance of MGA to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0345 and a 30 day low of 0.0340. This means the 30 day average was 0.0343. The change for MGA to JMD was -1.16.

The performance of MGA to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0349 and a 90 day low of 0.0340. This means the 90 day average was 0.0345. The change for MGA to JMD was -0.72.

How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Jamaican Dollar
1 MGA0.03412 JMD
5 MGA0.17062 JMD
10 MGA0.34125 JMD
20 MGA0.68249 JMD
50 MGA1.70624 JMD
100 MGA3.41247 JMD
250 MGA8.53118 JMD
500 MGA17.06235 JMD
1000 MGA34.12470 JMD
2000 MGA68.24940 JMD
5000 MGA170.62350 JMD
10000 MGA341.24700 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Malagasy Ariary
1 JMD29.30430 MGA
5 JMD146.52150 MGA
10 JMD293.04300 MGA
20 JMD586.08600 MGA
50 JMD1,465.21500 MGA
100 JMD2,930.43000 MGA
250 JMD7,326.07500 MGA
500 JMD14,652.15000 MGA
1000 JMD29,304.30000 MGA
2000 JMD58,608.60000 MGA
5000 JMD146,521.50000 MGA
10000 JMD293,043.00000 MGA