Jamaican dollars to Laotian kips today

Convert JMD to LAK at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
142,110 lak

J$1.000 JMD = ₭142.1 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to LAK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to LAKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High142.1180142.1180
Low141.3410136.3660
Average141.7548139.8296
Change0.41%3.59%
1 JMD to LAK stats

The performance of JMD to LAK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 142.1180 and a 30 day low of 141.3410. This means the 30 day average was 141.7548. The change for JMD to LAK was 0.41.

The performance of JMD to LAK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 142.1180 and a 90 day low of 136.3660. This means the 90 day average was 139.8296. The change for JMD to LAK was 3.59.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Laotian Kip
1 JMD142.11000 LAK
5 JMD710.55000 LAK
10 JMD1,421.10000 LAK
20 JMD2,842.20000 LAK
50 JMD7,105.50000 LAK
100 JMD14,211.00000 LAK
250 JMD35,527.50000 LAK
500 JMD71,055.00000 LAK
1000 JMD142,110.00000 LAK
2000 JMD284,220.00000 LAK
5000 JMD710,550.00000 LAK
10000 JMD1,421,100.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Jamaican Dollar
1 LAK0.00704 JMD
5 LAK0.03518 JMD
10 LAK0.07037 JMD
20 LAK0.14074 JMD
50 LAK0.35184 JMD
100 LAK0.70368 JMD
250 LAK1.75920 JMD
500 LAK3.51840 JMD
1000 LAK7.03680 JMD
2000 LAK14.07360 JMD
5000 LAK35.18400 JMD
10000 LAK70.36800 JMD