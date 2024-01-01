Jamaican dollars to Cayman Islands dollars today

Convert JMD to KYD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
5.25 kyd

J$1.000 JMD = $0.005252 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to KYD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to KYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00530.0053
Low0.00520.0052
Average0.00520.0053
Change-0.13%-0.34%
1 JMD to KYD stats

The performance of JMD to KYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0053 and a 30 day low of 0.0052. This means the 30 day average was 0.0052. The change for JMD to KYD was -0.13.

The performance of JMD to KYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0053 and a 90 day low of 0.0052. This means the 90 day average was 0.0053. The change for JMD to KYD was -0.34.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Cayman Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to KYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 JMD0.00525 KYD
5 JMD0.02626 KYD
10 JMD0.05252 KYD
20 JMD0.10504 KYD
50 JMD0.26261 KYD
100 JMD0.52522 KYD
250 JMD1.31306 KYD
500 JMD2.62612 KYD
1000 JMD5.25224 KYD
2000 JMD10.50448 KYD
5000 JMD26.26120 KYD
10000 JMD52.52240 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 KYD190.39500 JMD
5 KYD951.97500 JMD
10 KYD1,903.95000 JMD
20 KYD3,807.90000 JMD
50 KYD9,519.75000 JMD
100 KYD19,039.50000 JMD
250 KYD47,598.75000 JMD
500 KYD95,197.50000 JMD
1000 KYD190,395.00000 JMD
2000 KYD380,790.00000 JMD
5000 KYD951,975.00000 JMD
10000 KYD1,903,950.00000 JMD