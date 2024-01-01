50 Cayman Islands dollars to Jamaican dollars

Convert KYD to JMD at the real exchange rate

50 kyd
9,516.95 jmd

1.00000 KYD = 190.33900 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD183.00910.927851.347118.88251.530921.348450.793588
1 INR0.012046910.01117830.01622830.2274750.01844290.01624460.00956025
1 EUR1.077789.458911.4517720.34971.649881.453220.85532
1 SGD0.74233561.62060.688815114.01711.136461.0010.589108

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cayman Islands dollars to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KYD to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cayman Islands dollars

KYD to USD

KYD to INR

KYD to EUR

KYD to SGD

KYD to ZAR

KYD to AUD

KYD to CAD

KYD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 KYD190.33900 JMD
5 KYD951.69500 JMD
10 KYD1903.39000 JMD
20 KYD3806.78000 JMD
50 KYD9516.95000 JMD
100 KYD19033.90000 JMD
250 KYD47584.75000 JMD
500 KYD95169.50000 JMD
1000 KYD190339.00000 JMD
2000 KYD380678.00000 JMD
5000 KYD951695.00000 JMD
10000 KYD1903390.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 JMD0.00525 KYD
5 JMD0.02627 KYD
10 JMD0.05254 KYD
20 JMD0.10508 KYD
50 JMD0.26269 KYD
100 JMD0.52538 KYD
250 JMD1.31345 KYD
500 JMD2.62689 KYD
1000 JMD5.25378 KYD
2000 JMD10.50756 KYD
5000 JMD26.26890 KYD
10000 JMD52.53780 KYD