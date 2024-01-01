Jamaican dollars to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert JMD to KWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
1.953 kwd

J$1.000 JMD = ك0.001953 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JMD to KWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JMD to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00200.0020
Low0.00200.0020
Average0.00200.0020
Change-0.53%-1.15%
View full history

1 JMD to KWD stats

The performance of JMD to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0020 and a 30 day low of 0.0020. This means the 30 day average was 0.0020. The change for JMD to KWD was -0.53.

The performance of JMD to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0020 and a 90 day low of 0.0020. This means the 90 day average was 0.0020. The change for JMD to KWD was -1.15.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollar

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 JMD0.00195 KWD
5 JMD0.00977 KWD
10 JMD0.01953 KWD
20 JMD0.03907 KWD
50 JMD0.09766 KWD
100 JMD0.19533 KWD
250 JMD0.48832 KWD
500 JMD0.97663 KWD
1000 JMD1.95326 KWD
2000 JMD3.90652 KWD
5000 JMD9.76630 KWD
10000 JMD19.53260 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Jamaican Dollar
1 KWD511.96600 JMD
5 KWD2,559.83000 JMD
10 KWD5,119.66000 JMD
20 KWD10,239.32000 JMD
50 KWD25,598.30000 JMD
100 KWD51,196.60000 JMD
250 KWD127,991.50000 JMD
500 KWD255,983.00000 JMD
1000 KWD511,966.00000 JMD
2000 KWD1,023,932.00000 JMD
5000 KWD2,559,830.00000 JMD
10000 KWD5,119,660.00000 JMD